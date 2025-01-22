Left Menu

India Targets 10,000 GI Products by 2030: A Cultural Heritage Revolution

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal aims to increase India's geographical indication (GI) products from 605 to 10,000 by 2030. Emphasizing legal protection and market promotion, the initiative seeks to enhance the cultural heritage and economic potential of unique Indian products, supported by a strengthened workforce and streamlined processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:43 IST
India Targets 10,000 GI Products by 2030: A Cultural Heritage Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced an ambitious target to boost the number of geographical indication (GI) products in India to 10,000 by 2030, up from the current 605. The move aims to enhance the cultural and economic value of products unique to specific regions.

A GI tag serves as a mark of quality and authenticity, tying a product to its geographic origin. These tags not only offer legal protection but also prevent unauthorized use and bolster export opportunities. Recognizable items carrying this distinction include Basmati rice and Darjeeling Tea.

A committee will be established to oversee the expansion, and there's an emphasis on digital platforms and workforce growth to support the initiative. The government has already hired 500 new employees for the Patent Office, with more on the way, to streamline the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025