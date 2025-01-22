India Targets 10,000 GI Products by 2030: A Cultural Heritage Revolution

The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced an ambitious target to boost the number of geographical indication (GI) products in India to 10,000 by 2030, up from the current 605. The move aims to enhance the cultural and economic value of products unique to specific regions.

A GI tag serves as a mark of quality and authenticity, tying a product to its geographic origin. These tags not only offer legal protection but also prevent unauthorized use and bolster export opportunities. Recognizable items carrying this distinction include Basmati rice and Darjeeling Tea.

A committee will be established to oversee the expansion, and there's an emphasis on digital platforms and workforce growth to support the initiative. The government has already hired 500 new employees for the Patent Office, with more on the way, to streamline the process.

