Eden Gardens Honors Legends: New Stands for Col N.J. Nair and Jhulan Goswami
The Cricket Association of Bengal has named stands at the Eden Gardens after late Col N.J. Nair, a decorated war hero, and Jhulan Goswami, the former India women's cricket captain. This tribute was unveiled before the T20 International match between India and England.
Eden Gardens paid tribute to two of India's most distinguished figures by unveiling stands in their honor before the T20 International between India and England. The Cricket Association of Bengal celebrated the legacy of Ashok Chakra awardee Col N.J. Nair and legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
Col Nair sacrificed his life in 1993 while battling Naga rebels, earning him a place among the nation's war heroes. In cricket, Jhulan Goswami's record of 255 wickets in Women's ODIs remains unmatched, reflecting her extraordinary contribution to the sport.
Goswami expressed her emotions on social media, recalling her dreams as a young girl playing at Eden Gardens. She attended the ceremonial stand unveiling, also performing the traditional bell-ringing to mark the match's start.
