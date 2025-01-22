Eden Gardens Honors Legends: New Stands for Col N.J. Nair and Jhulan Goswami

Eden Gardens paid tribute to two of India's most distinguished figures by unveiling stands in their honor before the T20 International between India and England. The Cricket Association of Bengal celebrated the legacy of Ashok Chakra awardee Col N.J. Nair and legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Col Nair sacrificed his life in 1993 while battling Naga rebels, earning him a place among the nation's war heroes. In cricket, Jhulan Goswami's record of 255 wickets in Women's ODIs remains unmatched, reflecting her extraordinary contribution to the sport.

Goswami expressed her emotions on social media, recalling her dreams as a young girl playing at Eden Gardens. She attended the ceremonial stand unveiling, also performing the traditional bell-ringing to mark the match's start.

(With inputs from agencies.)