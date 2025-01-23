Left Menu

From Berlin to the Louvre: A Week in Entertainment

This week's entertainment news covers the Berlin Film Festival's 2025 line-up announcement, details on the return of 'Squid Game's' iconic doll, Netflix's record subscriber growth, Pharrell Williams' latest Vuitton show, and the passing of Garth Hudson, the last original member of rock group the Band.

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed its 2025 competition line-up, featuring Richard Linklater's new project and a Ukraine documentary. Tricia Tuttle, the festival's director, highlighted its international appeal, drawing guests from over 150 countries to the event's 75th edition.

'Squid Game' continues to captivate with its iconic killer doll, Young-hee, who returns in the second season to challenge contestants in perilous children's games. Despite new plot twists, the doll remains a deadly fixture in the series.

Netflix's shares soared by 13%, marking a new record as the company added 18.9 million subscribers, driven by its venture into sports. Amidst price hikes in various markets, Netflix aims to pivot focus from subscriber numbers to revenue growth.

