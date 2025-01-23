Left Menu

Honoring Netaji: The Unyielding Spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the unwavering spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Divas. He praised Bose's dedication to India's Independence and his role in forming the Azad Hind Fauj, which continues to inspire nationalistic fervor among Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:33 IST
Honoring Netaji: The Unyielding Spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commemorated the unwavering spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, on his birth anniversary, which is observed as Parakram Divas.

In a statement shared on X, Dhankhar lauded Bose's exceptional dedication to India's fight for Independence and his pivotal role in establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. He emphasized that Bose's vision and bravery stand as a testament to his monumental contribution to the nation's history.

The vice president expressed aspirations for Netaji's enduring spirit and determination to continue inspiring Indians to strive for a robust, self-reliant, and united nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025