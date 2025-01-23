Honoring Netaji: The Unyielding Spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commemorated the unwavering spirit of Subhash Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, on his birth anniversary, which is observed as Parakram Divas.

In a statement shared on X, Dhankhar lauded Bose's exceptional dedication to India's fight for Independence and his pivotal role in establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. He emphasized that Bose's vision and bravery stand as a testament to his monumental contribution to the nation's history.

The vice president expressed aspirations for Netaji's enduring spirit and determination to continue inspiring Indians to strive for a robust, self-reliant, and united nation.

