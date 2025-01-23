Left Menu

Inauguration of Jnanpith Gallery at Historic Marathi Library

The Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya in Thane city will inaugurate the 'Jnanpith Gallery' on January 26, showcasing works of Jnanpith awardees. The library is enhancing accessibility by opening an extension in a mall and advancing digitalization efforts, preserving its rich literary heritage for future readers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:32 IST
Inauguration of Jnanpith Gallery at Historic Marathi Library
  • Country:
  • India

The Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya in Maharashtra's Thane city is set for a significant cultural milestone with the inauguration of the 'Jnanpith Gallery' on January 26. The exclusive section will celebrate and display the works of Jnanpith award recipients, enriching the library's prestigious offerings.

As part of efforts to make its collections more accessible, library president Vidyadhar Thanekar announced plans to open an extension facility at a prominent shopping mall within the city. This initiative seeks to draw more visitors and broaden public engagement with the library's extensive range of books.

Thanekar emphasized ongoing digitalization projects designed to preserve and modernize the library's trove of rare and valuable texts. Established over 130 years ago, the Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya remains a cornerstone of Maharashtra's literary and cultural legacy, balancing historical reverence with innovative forward-thinking strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025