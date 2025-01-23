Inauguration of Jnanpith Gallery at Historic Marathi Library

The Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya in Maharashtra's Thane city is set for a significant cultural milestone with the inauguration of the 'Jnanpith Gallery' on January 26. The exclusive section will celebrate and display the works of Jnanpith award recipients, enriching the library's prestigious offerings.

As part of efforts to make its collections more accessible, library president Vidyadhar Thanekar announced plans to open an extension facility at a prominent shopping mall within the city. This initiative seeks to draw more visitors and broaden public engagement with the library's extensive range of books.

Thanekar emphasized ongoing digitalization projects designed to preserve and modernize the library's trove of rare and valuable texts. Established over 130 years ago, the Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya remains a cornerstone of Maharashtra's literary and cultural legacy, balancing historical reverence with innovative forward-thinking strategies.

