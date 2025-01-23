Left Menu

Digital Transformation of Maha Kumbh Festival: Reunion and Safety Through Technology

The Maha Kumbh Festival, renowned for its vast gatherings, is undergoing a digital transformation. Thanks to facial recognition and AI, authorities are managing crowds and reuniting lost participants more efficiently. With real-time alerts and multilingual tools, the technology-enhanced event aims to ensure safety and connectivity among attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:36 IST
The iconic Maha Kumbh Festival, a cornerstone of Hindu tradition, is now at the forefront of technological advancement. Gone are the days when families risked separation amidst the throngs of devotees. This year, advanced facial recognition tools have transformed the experience, swiftly reuniting those who become lost in the bustling event.

Authorities at the festival, held in the sacred city of Prayagraj, have adopted cutting-edge technology. With 2,760 CCTV cameras and state-of-the-art software, the police are empowered to prevent overcrowding and incidents that plagued previous gatherings. AI-based systems not only manage the swelling crowds but also alert officials during emergencies.

Apart from crowd control, the festival's innovations include multilingual chatbots and underwater drones, creating a comprehensive safety net for the millions of pilgrims. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the epochal shift, hoping that data and technology would bring people closer in a modernized tradition that aims for both spiritual and digital unity.

