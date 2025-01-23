Daring Rescue Shines Light on Trafficking Epidemic

The story of aspiring actor Wang Xing, who was lured to Myanmar by a false film offer, sheds light on a growing trafficking crisis. Xing was one of many Chinese individuals fooled by job scams, ending up detained in a scam compound operated by a sinister syndicate.

His abduction took a different turn when his girlfriend, Jiajia, launched a social media campaign that amassed millions of followers and pressure from celebrities, eventually leading to his release on January 7 by Thai police.

The case has drawn attention to a wider issue, with nearly 1,800 Chinese nationals identified as trafficking victims in Myanmar. The Chinese government, in coordination with Thailand and Myanmar, is now working to dismantle these illicit networks and assist affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)