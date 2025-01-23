Left Menu

Hopeful Return: Kashmiri Pandits Consider Valley Homecoming Amidst Peaceful Progress

Rouble Nagi highlights the absence of negative sentiment towards returning Kashmiri Pandits, emphasizing peaceful conditions and encouraging a collective move forward. She discussed community initiatives undertaken by the National Commission for Minorities, the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir, and the necessity of communal harmony in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:04 IST
Rouble Nagi, a panelist from the National Commission for Minorities, has conveyed a positive message to Kashmiri Pandits regarding their potential return to the valley. She stated that there is no longer any negative sentiment among the locals towards the migrants.

Nagi, after her five-day visit to various regions in Kashmir, emphasized the valley's peaceful conditions and expressed that the responsibility of returning lies with the Pandits themselves. The NCM member also highlighted India's collective growth despite past religious tensions.

She reinforced the importance of unity among diverse religious groups in India and urged collaborative efforts towards peace and development. Her discussions included interactions with multiple minority communities and promised further reporting to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

