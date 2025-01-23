Left Menu

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced in Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was sentenced to three months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. The Andheri Court issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to appear. Varma's firm was initially charged in 2018. He claims the case relates to a dispute with an ex-employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:36 IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced in Cheque Bounce Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months imprisonment by a court in Andheri for a cheque bounce case. The court has also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Varma, further intensifying the legal situation.

The sentencing was delivered by Judicial Magistrate Y P Pujari on Tuesday, underlining a violation of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The court additionally directed Varma to compensate the complainant with Rs 3,72,219 within three months. A detailed order is awaited.

The case, originating in 2018, involves a financial dispute with a company. Varma was unavailable in court during the ruling, prompting the issue of the warrant for his arrest. The filmmaker has acknowledged the situation on his X account, clarifying its association with a long-standing dispute with an ex-employee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

