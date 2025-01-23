Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Tableau of Unity and Heritage

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's Republic Day tableau boasts a distinctive fusion of art, sculpture, and cultural diversity, emphasizing the Constitution's role in fostering justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity. Unveiled during a full dress rehearsal, it captures the essence of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Set to enthrall audiences at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavyapath, the tableau is designed to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution. With features like a Zebu bull, the Ashoka Pillar, and a rotating 'chakra,' it symbolizes leadership, resilience, unity, and progress.

This vibrant display underscores the Constitution's impact on economic inclusion, poverty alleviation, and cultural inclusivity. Nandalal Bose's artistic contributions to the Constitution are prominently showcased, enhancing the tableau's connection to India's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)