Trailblazing Filmmaker Anant Singh Joins Global Arts and Culture Council

Anant Singh, an acclaimed South African Indian-origin filmmaker, is now a member of the newly established Global Arts and Culture Council. Announced during the latest World Economic Forum session in Davos, Singh's appointment highlights his impactful career using film as a medium for social change.

Singh has garnered international acclaim for tackling subjects like apartheid, HIV/AIDS, and gender-based violence. His notable works include 'Long Walk to Freedom,' a biopic of Nelson Mandela. In recognition of his contributions, he received the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award in 2001.

The Global Arts and Culture Council, founded by Hilde and Professor Klaus Schwab, brings together notable global figures from the arts and culture sector. This initiative aims to lead the transition to a connected society by fostering creativity and dialogue among diverse voices for a prosperous future.

