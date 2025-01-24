Trailblazing Filmmaker Anant Singh Joins Global Arts and Culture Council
Anant Singh, a South African Indian-origin filmmaker, known for films addressing social issues, joins the Global Arts and Culture Council. He was appointed at the World Economic Forum session, which seeks to empower artistic voices in a complex world. The council includes prominent cultural figures worldwide.
- Country:
- South Africa
Anant Singh, an acclaimed South African Indian-origin filmmaker, is now a member of the newly established Global Arts and Culture Council. Announced during the latest World Economic Forum session in Davos, Singh's appointment highlights his impactful career using film as a medium for social change.
Singh has garnered international acclaim for tackling subjects like apartheid, HIV/AIDS, and gender-based violence. His notable works include 'Long Walk to Freedom,' a biopic of Nelson Mandela. In recognition of his contributions, he received the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award in 2001.
The Global Arts and Culture Council, founded by Hilde and Professor Klaus Schwab, brings together notable global figures from the arts and culture sector. This initiative aims to lead the transition to a connected society by fostering creativity and dialogue among diverse voices for a prosperous future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Films Eye Oscar Glory: 'Band of Maharajas' Leads the Charge
Malala Yousafzai Calls for Global Action Against Gender Apartheid
Malala Yousafzai Condemns Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan
Marathi Filmmaking Gets a Boost with Luv Films' 'Devmanus'
Indian Filmmakers Shine at 2025 BAFTA Nominations with Groundbreaking Films