Tributes to Jan Nayak: Remembering Karpoori Thakur

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary.

Through a post on his official X account, Adityanath honored Thakur as a trailblazer for social justice and a revered freedom fighter. He stated that Thakur's ideals and lifelong struggle continue to inspire ongoing efforts towards justice, equality, and public service.

Fondly remembered as 'Jan Nayak' or 'people's leader,' Thakur was posthumously conferred with India's prestigious Bharat Ratna award on the eve of his centenary anniversary last year. Thakur, who also served as Bihar's chief minister twice, was born on January 24, 1924, and passed away on February 17, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)