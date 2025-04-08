Left Menu

Modi's Move: Revamping the Waqf Law for Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the 2013 Waqf law, citing it as favoring fundamentalists and land mafia. He praised the new legislation as a step towards social justice, benefiting the Muslim community. Modi emphasized democracy’s role, the economy’s growth, and India’s resilience against global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed significant changes in the Waqf law, highlighting its advancements towards social justice. He labeled the 2013 law as catering to the land mafia and Muslim fundamentalists, rather than serving the Indian Muslim community effectively.

Modi, speaking at News18's Rising Bharat Summit, asserted that the previous legislation was rooted in politically driven appeasement that enriched a few and neglected many, including poor Pasmanda Muslims. The debate on the new Waqf Bill in India's parliament was extensive, showcasing robust democratic engagement through citizen involvement.

In his speech, Modi pointed to his government's achievements within 100 days of 2025, highlighting economic growth and policies like permitting private players in space and nuclear sectors. Despite global obstacles, India continues to advance rapidly, emphasizing peace, stability, and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

