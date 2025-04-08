Modi's Move: Revamping the Waqf Law for Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed significant changes in the Waqf law, highlighting its advancements towards social justice. He labeled the 2013 law as catering to the land mafia and Muslim fundamentalists, rather than serving the Indian Muslim community effectively.

Modi, speaking at News18's Rising Bharat Summit, asserted that the previous legislation was rooted in politically driven appeasement that enriched a few and neglected many, including poor Pasmanda Muslims. The debate on the new Waqf Bill in India's parliament was extensive, showcasing robust democratic engagement through citizen involvement.

In his speech, Modi pointed to his government's achievements within 100 days of 2025, highlighting economic growth and policies like permitting private players in space and nuclear sectors. Despite global obstacles, India continues to advance rapidly, emphasizing peace, stability, and development.

