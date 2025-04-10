Congress Champions Social Justice: Key Resolutions Unveiled
Rahul Gandhi emphasized Congress' commitment to social justice, urging Bahujans to support the party's initiatives. The Congress pledged to enact a central law for the SC/ST sub-plan, ensure reservations in private institutions, and conduct a nationwide caste census, all underscored in its 'Nyaypath' resolution.
In a strong move towards social justice, Rahul Gandhi articulated the Congress's dedication to pivotal reforms, appealing to the Bahujans for their backing.
Following a Congress declaration to establish a central law for the SC/ST sub-plan, the party emphasized necessary budgetary allocations tied to population demographics.
The firmness of these intentions was echoed in the 'Nyaypath' session, underscoring the party's ideological commitment to equity, as senior leaders adopted these resolutions with enthusiastic support.
