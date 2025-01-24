Uniting Faith: Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025

In a remarkable initiative to preserve spiritual heritage and foster societal well-being, the MEIL Foundation and SR Foundation have collaboratively sponsored the construction of the Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025. Situated at Sector 19, Gangoli, Shivala Marg, the temple has become a beacon of faith and unity, attracting lakhs of devotees during the grand event.

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting Sanatan Dharma and community development. She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government for their efforts in showcasing India's rich culture and ensuring the comfort of millions of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh.

The temple not only serves as a spiritual sanctuary but also embodies the shared commitment of the MEIL and SR Foundations to uplift communities. As devotees gather for Maha Kumbh, the temple facilitates reflection and unity, supporting a collective sense of spiritual purpose and enrichment.

