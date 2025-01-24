Left Menu

Uniting Faith: Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025

The MEIL and SR Foundations have partnered to sponsor the Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025. This initiative aims to preserve spiritual heritage and promote societal well-being, attracting thousands of devotees. It aligns with India's vision for societal progress and reflects their commitment to cultural enrichment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:30 IST
Uniting Faith: Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable initiative to preserve spiritual heritage and foster societal well-being, the MEIL Foundation and SR Foundation have collaboratively sponsored the construction of the Sri Jagannath Temple at Maha Kumbh 2025. Situated at Sector 19, Gangoli, Shivala Marg, the temple has become a beacon of faith and unity, attracting lakhs of devotees during the grand event.

Sudha Reddy, Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, emphasized the importance of this initiative in promoting Sanatan Dharma and community development. She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government for their efforts in showcasing India's rich culture and ensuring the comfort of millions of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh.

The temple not only serves as a spiritual sanctuary but also embodies the shared commitment of the MEIL and SR Foundations to uplift communities. As devotees gather for Maha Kumbh, the temple facilitates reflection and unity, supporting a collective sense of spiritual purpose and enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025