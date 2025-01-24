National School Bands Ignite Patriotic Fervor

The National Schools Bands Competition, held in anticipation of Republic Day, seeks to inspire unity and patriotism among students. Organized by the Ministries of Defence and Education, the competition showcases 16 top school bands from across the nation.

Addressing the gathering at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Defence Secretary R K Singh emphasized the importance of the event in fostering a sense of belonging and national pride by involving schoolchildren in Republic Day celebrations.

The grand finale features 466 students, with standout performances by bands from PM SHRI KGBV Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, and others. These talented students are also part of January 26 celebrations as special guests.

