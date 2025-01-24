Left Menu

Harmonious Patriotism: Bands Unite for National Pride

The National School Band Competition 2024-25, held jointly by the Ministries of Defence and Education, aims to instill pride and patriotism in children. Top 16 school bands nationwide competed, with performances fostering unity and national pride ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:38 IST
Harmonious Patriotism: Bands Unite for National Pride
  • Country:
  • India

The National School Band Competition 2024-25, a collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education, is orchestrating a symphony of unity and patriotism. As Republic Day approaches, the event aims to evoke a sense of national pride among young participants.

Defence Secretary R K Singh, speaking at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, highlighted the vibrant tradition of military music and its role in boosting morale and dignity during ceremonies. Singh emphasized the government's efforts to integrate talented school children into Republic Day festivities, fostering a deep sense of contribution and unity.

The competition features 16 school bands, chosen after rigorous scrutiny, performing in a grand finale before an esteemed audience. The event will culminate with select bands performing on the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day ceremonial parade, marking 75 years of the Constitution with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025