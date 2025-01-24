Harmonious Patriotism: Bands Unite for National Pride

The National School Band Competition 2024-25, a collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education, is orchestrating a symphony of unity and patriotism. As Republic Day approaches, the event aims to evoke a sense of national pride among young participants.

Defence Secretary R K Singh, speaking at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, highlighted the vibrant tradition of military music and its role in boosting morale and dignity during ceremonies. Singh emphasized the government's efforts to integrate talented school children into Republic Day festivities, fostering a deep sense of contribution and unity.

The competition features 16 school bands, chosen after rigorous scrutiny, performing in a grand finale before an esteemed audience. The event will culminate with select bands performing on the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day ceremonial parade, marking 75 years of the Constitution with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)