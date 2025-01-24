Left Menu

Spiritual Elevation: Kumbabhishekam at Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai

The Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai, a spiritual center in Nanganallur, will host its kumbabhishekam on February 2, 2025. The Sabai promotes Sanatana philosophy, focusing on absolute honesty as spirituality. The center is named after Brahmashri Sadasiva Sastri, known as 'SAR', praised by Kanchi Acharya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:25 IST
Spiritual Elevation: Kumbabhishekam at Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai, prominently situated in Nanganallur, is set to hold its kumbabhishekam ceremony between 9.20 am and 10 am on February 2, 2025, according to remarks by managing trustee G Siva Saagaram on Friday.

The institution, rooted deeply in the Sanatana philosophy, serves as a sanctuary for those seeking spirituality, through a core belief that 'absolute honesty is spirituality.' As described by G Siva Saagaram, the Sabai is dedicated to guiding devotees towards spiritual upliftment.

The spiritual center is named after Brahmashri Sadasiva Sastri, endearingly referred to as 'SAR' by his disciples. Kanchi Acharya Chandrashekharendra Saraswati famously acknowledged him as 'Sachu,' indicating his intrinsic wisdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025