Spiritual Elevation: Kumbabhishekam at Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai
The Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai, a spiritual center in Nanganallur, will host its kumbabhishekam on February 2, 2025. The Sabai promotes Sanatana philosophy, focusing on absolute honesty as spirituality. The center is named after Brahmashri Sadasiva Sastri, known as 'SAR', praised by Kanchi Acharya.
The Sri Sivan SAR Yoga Sabai, prominently situated in Nanganallur, is set to hold its kumbabhishekam ceremony between 9.20 am and 10 am on February 2, 2025, according to remarks by managing trustee G Siva Saagaram on Friday.
The institution, rooted deeply in the Sanatana philosophy, serves as a sanctuary for those seeking spirituality, through a core belief that 'absolute honesty is spirituality.' As described by G Siva Saagaram, the Sabai is dedicated to guiding devotees towards spiritual upliftment.
The spiritual center is named after Brahmashri Sadasiva Sastri, endearingly referred to as 'SAR' by his disciples. Kanchi Acharya Chandrashekharendra Saraswati famously acknowledged him as 'Sachu,' indicating his intrinsic wisdom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
