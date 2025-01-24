Left Menu

Bengali Father Pleads for Son's Release in High-Profile Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

The father of Shariful Islam, accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, claims his son is innocent and wrongfully framed. Facing arrest fears due to lack of proper documentation in India, Shariful's father seeks assistance from Bangladesh's foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission for his son's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a twist to the high-profile case involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing, Shariful Islam, the accused, is claimed to be innocent by his father, Mohammad Ruhul, who insists his son is a victim of wrongful prosecution.

Ruhul, speaking from Bangladesh, plans to seek intervention from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for his son's release. He argues that Shariful, who has no proper documentation for his stay in India, lives in fear of arrest and is being framed.

Shariful was arrested in Thane after allegedly attacking Khan in a robbery attempt, although Ruhul asserts discrepancies in the CCTV evidence, pointing to possible mistaken identity or conspiracy by third parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

