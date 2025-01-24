Intruder in Bollywood: The Stabbing Scandal of Saif Ali Khan
A Bangladeshi man has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a break-in at his residence. The suspect's identity is under scrutiny as police seek further custody to conduct facial recognition tests and ascertain links to CCTV footage. The investigation delves deeper into potential motives and accomplices.
The Mumbai Police are intensifying efforts to verify the identity of a Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in a robbery incident. They have requested an extension of custody for the suspect, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to perform a facial recognition test to match him with CCTV footage.
The suspect, apprehended on January 19, allegedly entered the actor's Bandra apartment on January 16 and attacked Khan multiple times. Despite the arrest, Fakir's father has disputed the authenticity of the footage, suggesting a case of mistaken identity based on physical similarities.
Authorities continue to probe not only the attack's circumstances but also any additional offenses. They are examining whether Fakir had support from other Bangladeshi nationals in India and seeking collaborators who may have assisted him in securing false documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards.
