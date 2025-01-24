Assam's Diverse Delegation Joins Republic Day Celebrations

Left Menu

A diverse group from Assam, including entrepreneurs, farmers, and officials, will attend the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special invitees. This initiative, part of the 'Jan Bhagidari' program, highlights the inclusive spirit of the event. They will also visit Delhi landmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A diverse group of 135 individuals from Assam, including entrepreneurs, farmers, and beneficiaries of government schemes, are set to attend the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special invitees. They are part of an effort to strengthen 'Jan Bhagidari' in national events, according to an official statement.

The group from Assam is among approximately 10,000 special guests from various regions of India, all invited to celebrate the occasion. Participants include women, youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs, reflecting the inclusive nature of the event and celebrating their societal contributions.

Niresh Chandra Barman, a farmer from Dhubri, expressed pride in representing Assam, while Reena Daimary from Goalpara district, who runs a piggery and cake-making business, appreciated the government's support. Other attendees include beneficiaries of schemes like 'Lakhpati Didi'. Their experience in Delhi will be enriched by visits to important landmarks and interactions with Union ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

