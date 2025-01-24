Left Menu

Diageo's Strategic Shake-Up: Guinness and Moet Hennessy in the Spotlight

Diageo, renowned for its spirit brands, is contemplating a spin-off or sale of Guinness, aiming to capitalize on its recent growth. Simultaneously, Diageo evaluates its stake in Moet Hennessy within LVMH, considering deepening or exiting. Guinness's strong performance positions it as a valuable asset amidst shifting market preferences.

Updated: 24-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:31 IST
Diageo, the leading spirits manufacturer globally, is reportedly considering selling or spinning off its beer brand, Guinness, amid a strategic review of its portfolio and its stake in LVMH's Moet Hennessy. The news, reported by Bloomberg and citing people knowledgeable about the discussions, has already influenced a nearly 4% rise in Diageo's share price.

Guinness stands as an exception in Diageo's principally spirit-focused portfolio. Its strong performance contrasts with the recent struggles of Diageo's primary liquor brands like Johnnie Walker, especially as demand for high-end liquor has waned post-pandemic. In contrast, Guinness has seen expansive growth, marked by robust sales figures, including remarkable success for its alcohol-free variant.

While Diageo evaluates options, including potential increased investment or full divestment in Moet Hennessy, the strong market position of Guinness could command a valuation exceeding $10 billion. However, Diageo's strategic focus might prioritize higher-margin spirits, where consumer shifts favor cocktail-based beverages, presenting a complex decision in the dynamic beverage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

