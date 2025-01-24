Diageo's Strategic Shake-Up: Guinness and Moet Hennessy in the Spotlight

Diageo, the leading spirits manufacturer globally, is reportedly considering selling or spinning off its beer brand, Guinness, amid a strategic review of its portfolio and its stake in LVMH's Moet Hennessy. The news, reported by Bloomberg and citing people knowledgeable about the discussions, has already influenced a nearly 4% rise in Diageo's share price.

Guinness stands as an exception in Diageo's principally spirit-focused portfolio. Its strong performance contrasts with the recent struggles of Diageo's primary liquor brands like Johnnie Walker, especially as demand for high-end liquor has waned post-pandemic. In contrast, Guinness has seen expansive growth, marked by robust sales figures, including remarkable success for its alcohol-free variant.

While Diageo evaluates options, including potential increased investment or full divestment in Moet Hennessy, the strong market position of Guinness could command a valuation exceeding $10 billion. However, Diageo's strategic focus might prioritize higher-margin spirits, where consumer shifts favor cocktail-based beverages, presenting a complex decision in the dynamic beverage sector.

