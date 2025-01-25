Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Joins India Gate: A Legacy of Flavor

KRBL Ltd. has named Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its India Gate basmati rice. This collaboration aims to enhance consumer connections and reaffirm the brand's global leadership. The partnership is expected to extend the brand's reach both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:22 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Joins India Gate: A Legacy of Flavor
  • Country:
  • India

KRBL Ltd. has enlisted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the ambassador for its India Gate brand of basmati rice, as confirmed in their recent statement.

This strategic move marks an important milestone for India Gate, strengthening its consumer connection and solidifying its status as a global leader in the basmati rice market.

Ayush Gupta, India Business Head at KRBL, expressed the company's honor in welcoming Bachchan, noting that his legendary status and integrity align well with the brand's heritage. The company plans to leverage his iconic presence to expand its reach both throughout India and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025