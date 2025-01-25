Amitabh Bachchan Joins India Gate: A Legacy of Flavor
KRBL Ltd. has named Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its India Gate basmati rice. This collaboration aims to enhance consumer connections and reaffirm the brand's global leadership. The partnership is expected to extend the brand's reach both domestically and internationally.
KRBL Ltd. has enlisted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the ambassador for its India Gate brand of basmati rice, as confirmed in their recent statement.
This strategic move marks an important milestone for India Gate, strengthening its consumer connection and solidifying its status as a global leader in the basmati rice market.
Ayush Gupta, India Business Head at KRBL, expressed the company's honor in welcoming Bachchan, noting that his legendary status and integrity align well with the brand's heritage. The company plans to leverage his iconic presence to expand its reach both throughout India and internationally.
