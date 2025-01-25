Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' and Other Oscar Nominees Dominate Headlines
The Netflix musical 'Emilia Perez' leads the 97th Academy Award nominations with 13 nods, highlighting a variety of films and talents this season. Other big contenders include 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked.' The Oscars will be announced on March 2, 2025, in a live ceremony from Hollywood.
The streaming service Netflix has made headlines as its movie musical 'Emilia Perez' dominates the Oscar nominations with an impressive 13 nods. The film, centered on a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman, became a standout in the mix of nominees.
Competing closely with 'Emilia Perez' are historical drama 'The Brutalist' and the much-anticipated 'Wicked,' each securing 10 nominations. This year's Oscars promise fierce competition and showcase diverse storytelling styles that resonate globally.
The winners will be unveiled during a live broadcast on March 2, 2025, as the entertainment world eagerly anticipates the outcome of this prestigious event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
