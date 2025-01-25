Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Joins 'India Gate' as Brand Ambassador

KRBL Ltd has named Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador for its 'India Gate' basmati rice. Bachchan's involvement aims to strengthen consumer connections and reinforce the brand's global leadership. His association aligns with KRBL's values and heritage, enhancing the brand's reach worldwide.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:00 IST
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is now the face of 'India Gate', a leading brand of basmati rice, as announced by KRBL Ltd.

The collaboration with Bachchan is seen as a strategic move to bolster the brand's consumer engagement and affirm its dominance in the basmati rice market globally.

Ayush Gupta, India Business Head at KRBL, expressed pride in associating with Bachchan, emphasizing that his presence aligns with the company's core values of integrity and heritage.

