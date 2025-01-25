Amitabh Bachchan Joins 'India Gate' as Brand Ambassador

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is now the face of 'India Gate', a leading brand of basmati rice, as announced by KRBL Ltd.

The collaboration with Bachchan is seen as a strategic move to bolster the brand's consumer engagement and affirm its dominance in the basmati rice market globally.

Ayush Gupta, India Business Head at KRBL, expressed pride in associating with Bachchan, emphasizing that his presence aligns with the company's core values of integrity and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)