Left Menu

Controversy Over Mamta Kulkarni's Appointment as Mahamandleshwar

Transgender spiritual leader Himangi Sakhi questions the Kinnar Akhada's decision to appoint former Bollywood star Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar, highlighting her controversial past. Himangi calls for an investigation, citing the appointment's ethical implications for Sanatan Dharma. Kulkarni maintains her spiritual role was divinely ordained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:41 IST
Controversy Over Mamta Kulkarni's Appointment as Mahamandleshwar
Kinner Jagatguru Mahamandleshwar Himangi Sakhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move sparking widespread debate, transgender spiritual leader Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa expressed doubts over the recent appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. Himangi articulated skepticism about the credibility of the decision due to Kulkarni's controversial past.

Himangi voiced concerns during an interview with ANI, stating, "Mamta Kulkarni's appointment seems to be for publicity. She was previously jailed for drug-related issues. Her sudden reappearance in India and elevation to Mahamandleshwar demands scrutiny." Himangi questioned the ethical implications for Sanatan Dharma, challenging Kulkarni's worthiness of the respected title.

On the day of her appointment, Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at Prayagraj's Sangham Ghat, attributing her spiritual journey to divine and guru orders. Meanwhile, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Laxmi Narayan announced Kulkarni's new role, praising her devotional pursuit over the last eighteen months. Kulkarni, a prominent actress in the 90s, stepped away from her cinematic career in the early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025