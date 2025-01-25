Controversy Over Mamta Kulkarni's Appointment as Mahamandleshwar

In a move sparking widespread debate, transgender spiritual leader Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa expressed doubts over the recent appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. Himangi articulated skepticism about the credibility of the decision due to Kulkarni's controversial past.

Himangi voiced concerns during an interview with ANI, stating, "Mamta Kulkarni's appointment seems to be for publicity. She was previously jailed for drug-related issues. Her sudden reappearance in India and elevation to Mahamandleshwar demands scrutiny." Himangi questioned the ethical implications for Sanatan Dharma, challenging Kulkarni's worthiness of the respected title.

On the day of her appointment, Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at Prayagraj's Sangham Ghat, attributing her spiritual journey to divine and guru orders. Meanwhile, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Laxmi Narayan announced Kulkarni's new role, praising her devotional pursuit over the last eighteen months. Kulkarni, a prominent actress in the 90s, stepped away from her cinematic career in the early 2000s.

(With inputs from agencies.)