Brahmaputra and Beyond: Capturing the Soul of Assam

Former IAS officer Sanjib Gohain Boruah has embarked on a visual expedition through the lens, unveiling the raw essence of Assam at his debut exhibition in the national capital.

Hosted at Lalit Kala Akademi, 'Brahmaputra and Other Stories' brings forth the untouched beauty and cultural vibrancy of the Northeastern state, encapsulated in 45 striking photographs.

Gohain Boruah skillfully portrays Assam's dazzling landscapes, diverse wildlife, and the rhythmic life along the Brahmaputra, offering visitors a nuanced glimpse into the region's ecological and cultural tapestry. The exhibition will run until January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)