Brahmaputra and Beyond: Capturing the Soul of Assam
Former IAS officer Sanjib Gohain Boruah's photographic exhibition, 'Brahmaputra and Other Stories,' showcases the natural beauty and cultural richness of Assam. Held at Lalit Kala Akademi in Delhi, the exhibit features 45 photographs capturing the state's landscapes, wildlife, and everyday life, particularly highlighting the Brahmaputra River.
Former IAS officer Sanjib Gohain Boruah has embarked on a visual expedition through the lens, unveiling the raw essence of Assam at his debut exhibition in the national capital.
Hosted at Lalit Kala Akademi, 'Brahmaputra and Other Stories' brings forth the untouched beauty and cultural vibrancy of the Northeastern state, encapsulated in 45 striking photographs.
Gohain Boruah skillfully portrays Assam's dazzling landscapes, diverse wildlife, and the rhythmic life along the Brahmaputra, offering visitors a nuanced glimpse into the region's ecological and cultural tapestry. The exhibition will run until January 30.
