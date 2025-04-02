Wildlife SOS Rescues Unexpected Office Intruder: A Royal Encounter
A non-venomous black-headed royal snake was discovered in a Jhandewalan office, leading to its rescue by Wildlife SOS. The organization emphasizes the coexistence with and role of wildlife in urban settings, while underlining the importance of safe rescue practices and public awareness.
- Country:
- India
An unexpected visitor caused quite the stir at a Jhandewalan office when a two-foot snake was found coiled in a corner. The staff, startled by the sight, promptly alerted Wildlife SOS's emergency rescue team to handle the situation safely.
The non-venomous black-headed royal snake, identified by experts from the team, was soon captured and observed in a specialized bag. After confirming the snake's good health, the rescue team returned it to its natural habitat, according to a statement released by Wildlife SOS.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence with wildlife, noting that such incidents highlight the need for informed and safe rescue practices. Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, reiterated the role of snakes in ecosystems, emphasizing the value of public awareness in ensuring safety for both people and wildlife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Enhances Pensioners’ Ease of Living: Major Awareness Program in Jaipur to Promote Seamless Pension Services
Smile Smart: Ayush Institutes Spread Awareness on Oral Hygiene
Govt Strengthens Child Protection: Expands POCSO Implementation, Fast-Track Courts, and Awareness Campaigns Nationwide
Ayush Ministry's Nationwide Heatwave Awareness Drive
Ayush Ministry Leads Heatwave Awareness Campaign