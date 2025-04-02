Left Menu

Wildlife SOS Rescues Unexpected Office Intruder: A Royal Encounter

A non-venomous black-headed royal snake was discovered in a Jhandewalan office, leading to its rescue by Wildlife SOS. The organization emphasizes the coexistence with and role of wildlife in urban settings, while underlining the importance of safe rescue practices and public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:46 IST
Wildlife SOS Rescues Unexpected Office Intruder: A Royal Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected visitor caused quite the stir at a Jhandewalan office when a two-foot snake was found coiled in a corner. The staff, startled by the sight, promptly alerted Wildlife SOS's emergency rescue team to handle the situation safely.

The non-venomous black-headed royal snake, identified by experts from the team, was soon captured and observed in a specialized bag. After confirming the snake's good health, the rescue team returned it to its natural habitat, according to a statement released by Wildlife SOS.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence with wildlife, noting that such incidents highlight the need for informed and safe rescue practices. Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, reiterated the role of snakes in ecosystems, emphasizing the value of public awareness in ensuring safety for both people and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025