Wildlife SOS Rescues Unexpected Office Intruder: A Royal Encounter

An unexpected visitor caused quite the stir at a Jhandewalan office when a two-foot snake was found coiled in a corner. The staff, startled by the sight, promptly alerted Wildlife SOS's emergency rescue team to handle the situation safely.

The non-venomous black-headed royal snake, identified by experts from the team, was soon captured and observed in a specialized bag. After confirming the snake's good health, the rescue team returned it to its natural habitat, according to a statement released by Wildlife SOS.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence with wildlife, noting that such incidents highlight the need for informed and safe rescue practices. Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, reiterated the role of snakes in ecosystems, emphasizing the value of public awareness in ensuring safety for both people and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)