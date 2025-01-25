Left Menu

Pilgrimage in Turbulent Times: Shiite Devotion Amid Regional Upheaval

Thousands of Shiite pilgrims marched towards Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad, reflecting a deep sense of vulnerability amid regional upheavals. The pilgrimage occurs after key shifts, including Assad's ousting in Syria and conflicts involving Hezbollah and Hamas. Security was tightened as pilgrims arrived to express their sorrow.

On Saturday, thousands of Shiite pilgrims, clad in black, journeyed on foot to the revered twin-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim in Baghdad's al-Kadhimiyah district.

The shrine, significant for Shiite Muslims, houses the remains of the seventh Imam of Shiite Islam, Imam al-Kadhim, who passed away in the late eighth century. The pilgrimage comes amid significant political upheaval in the region, including the fall of Bashar Assad's government in Syria, orchestrated by Sunni Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon have also affected Iran-backed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, with ceasefires currently in place. In this climate, pilgrims, including Mohammed al-Waswasi from Wasit province, are journeying to Iraq's capital, Baghdad, as an expression of mourning and cultural resilience. Security forces heavily secured the event to ensure the safety of attendees.

