Eco-Friendly Tourism: New Heights in Jharkhand's Masanjore Dam

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a new eco-friendly resort at the Masanjore Dam complex to boost tourism. The state is focusing on developing tourist spots by enhancing facilities. The resort features 25 cottages, gym, cafeteria, and speed boating, aiming to attract more visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:40 IST
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday officially opened an eco-friendly resort nestled within the Masanjore Dam complex, situated in the vibrant Dumka district. The initiative marks a significant stride in the state's bid to enhance its appeal to tourists.

Emphasizing the government's unwavering dedication to tourism, Soren highlighted ongoing efforts towards refurbishing and expanding facilities at key tourist sites across Jharkhand. 'The possibilities in tourism here are immense,' Soren noted, signaling a strategic shift to capitalize on the sector.

The newly inaugurated resort boasts 25 cottages, including premium and deluxe options, a gym, cafeteria, and speed boating experiences. These developments are expected to elevate Masanjore Dam's standing as a coveted tourist destination, fostering economic and cultural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

