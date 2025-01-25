Strengthening Ties: Prabowo Subianto's Indian Sojourn
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India as the chief guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. He met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, admired the new Parliament building's architecture, and discussed India's parliamentary system. Historical ties influenced by epic tales enhance relations between India and Indonesia.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, honored as the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day, engaged in a significant meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday.
During the visit, Subianto explored the architecture of the new Parliament building and lauded the extensive history of India's parliamentary system.
The Lok Sabha Speaker gifted Subianto with a copy of the Indian Constitution and a model of the Parliament House, symbolizing the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia, rooted in the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata.
