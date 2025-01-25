Strengthening Ties: Prabowo Subianto's Indian Sojourn

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, honored as the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day, engaged in a significant meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday.

During the visit, Subianto explored the architecture of the new Parliament building and lauded the extensive history of India's parliamentary system.

The Lok Sabha Speaker gifted Subianto with a copy of the Indian Constitution and a model of the Parliament House, symbolizing the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia, rooted in the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

(With inputs from agencies.)