Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Prabowo Subianto's Indian Sojourn

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India as the chief guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. He met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, admired the new Parliament building's architecture, and discussed India's parliamentary system. Historical ties influenced by epic tales enhance relations between India and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:34 IST
Strengthening Ties: Prabowo Subianto's Indian Sojourn
Prabowo Subianto
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, honored as the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day, engaged in a significant meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday.

During the visit, Subianto explored the architecture of the new Parliament building and lauded the extensive history of India's parliamentary system.

The Lok Sabha Speaker gifted Subianto with a copy of the Indian Constitution and a model of the Parliament House, symbolizing the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia, rooted in the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025