Graffiti Artist Arrested for Metro Station Vandalism

A man has been detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly defacing the Mandi House Metro Station with graffiti, officials reported on Saturday.

Rajiv Kumar Singh, a fine arts student from Jamia Millia Islamia, was apprehended and charged under multiple sections, including the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Act, police disclosed in a statement.

On January 23, CCTV footage captured Singh etching 'PM EARTHWORMS ARE BETTER THAN YOU POPA' on a metro wall. Following a swift investigation led by DCP Metro Hareshwar Swami, Singh was tracked and arrested in Uttar Pradesh. He admitted to the act, influenced by a poem about earthworms read earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)