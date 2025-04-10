Security Tightened at Delhi Metro for Terror Suspect's Transfer

Heightened security measures were implemented on Thursday at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Metro Station as authorities closed Gate No. 2. The closure was prompted by the transfer of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a significant figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rana, who was brought to India on a special flight following the U.S. Supreme Court's dismissal of his final extradition appeal, is a known associate of David Coleman Headley. Headley played a central role in coordinating the devastating attacks in Mumbai that left 166 people dead over a span of 60 hours.

A spokesperson from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed the precautionary closure of the metro gate closest to the NIA building while ensuring that metro services and access through other gates remain unaffected for regular commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)