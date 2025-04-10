Jaipur Metro Expansion: Paving the Path for Modern Transportation

In a bid to enhance the transport infrastructure of Rajasthan's capital, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the significance of the Jaipur Metro's expansion during a Thursday review meeting.

The expansion project, detailed in the Jaipur Metro's second phase report, aims to improve city-wide traffic flow by extending the metro line from Sitapura to Ambabari and Vidyadhar Nagar.

Highlighting Jaipur's rapid growth, Sharma underscored the necessity of a modern transport system that aligns with public convenience and accessibility, aiming to transform Jaipur into a model city.

(With inputs from agencies.)