Celebrating Excellence: Uttar Pradesh's Padma Awardees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the ten distinguished Padma awardees from the state, acknowledging their exceptional contributions.

The prestigious Padma Bhushan was awarded to Ram Bahadur Rai and Sadhvi Ritambhara on Saturday. Notably, eight other deserving individuals, including Ashutosh Sharma, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, and Syed Ainul Hasan, received the Padma Shri, with Narayan Ji 'Bhulai Bhai' being honored posthumously.

Adityanath commended their achievements, stating that their unwavering dedication has brought pride to Uttar Pradesh, making a significant impact on both national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)