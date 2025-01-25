Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Uttar Pradesh's Padma Awardees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates ten Padma awardees from the state. Among them, Ram Bahadur Rai and Sadhvi Ritambhara receive the Padma Bhushan, while eight others receive the Padma Shri. Adityanath praises their extraordinary contributions to various fields and their impact at national and international levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the ten distinguished Padma awardees from the state, acknowledging their exceptional contributions.

The prestigious Padma Bhushan was awarded to Ram Bahadur Rai and Sadhvi Ritambhara on Saturday. Notably, eight other deserving individuals, including Ashutosh Sharma, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, and Syed Ainul Hasan, received the Padma Shri, with Narayan Ji 'Bhulai Bhai' being honored posthumously.

Adityanath commended their achievements, stating that their unwavering dedication has brought pride to Uttar Pradesh, making a significant impact on both national and international stages.

