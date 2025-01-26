Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: Honoring India's Future Heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the youth as 'future heroes of India,' emphasizing their vital role in developing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He recognized winners of Veer Gatha 4.0 for their national pride and connection to India's history. The event saw participation from 1.76 crore students nationwide.

At a recent ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh referred to India's youth as 'future heroes,' set to shape a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The event honored the winners of Veer Gatha 4.0, a defense ministry initiative linking young Indians to the country's storied history.

Singh highlighted national pride as pivotal for development and praised the intelligence and patriotism of the students involved. Among the 100 honored, 66 were girls, showcasing the diversity of participation and achievement in the program.

The winners are set to attend the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, where they will also witness performances from national band competition winners, further connecting youth with India's vibrant cultural legacy.

