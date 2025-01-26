Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister Criticizes Padma Awards Overlook

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre for overlooking the state's recommendations for Padma Awards. The suggested honorees included Gaddar, Chukka Ramaiah, and others. The decision, he claims, insults Telangana's people. Reddy praised the awardees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh despite his criticism.

  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Centre for allegedly ignoring the state's recommended candidates for the prestigious Padma Awards.

At a recent meeting, Reddy termed the oversight as discriminatory and a matter of insult to Telangana's four crore residents. He announced plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the perceived injustice.

Despite his criticisms, Reddy extended congratulations to award recipients from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

