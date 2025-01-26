Left Menu

Republic Day: A Celebration of Legacy and Unity

Republic Day celebrates 75 years since the Constitution's enactment with the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. The first celebration, attended by Indonesian leader Sukarno, was held at Irwin Amphitheatre. Iconic sites like the National Stadium, a former amphitheatre, remain central to these historic events.

Updated: 26-01-2025 07:56 IST
  • India

This year's Republic Day celebration, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', marks 75 years since India's Constitution was enacted. The Kartavya Path is adorned with tri-colour-themed banners in anticipation of the day's grandeur.

Initially, the Republic Day celebrations weren't held at the now-famed Kartavya Path. In 1950, Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, graced the inaugural event, which unfolded at the Irwin Amphitheatre, embodying a pivotal moment in India's history.

Iconic public buildings lit up across Delhi, including the Irwin Amphitheatre, now the National Stadium. The site, crucial to India's cultural memories, continues to be a centerpiece for national celebrations, preserving the legacy of unity and progress.

