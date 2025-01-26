Republic Day: A Celebration of Legacy and Unity

This year's Republic Day celebration, themed 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', marks 75 years since India's Constitution was enacted. The Kartavya Path is adorned with tri-colour-themed banners in anticipation of the day's grandeur.

Initially, the Republic Day celebrations weren't held at the now-famed Kartavya Path. In 1950, Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, graced the inaugural event, which unfolded at the Irwin Amphitheatre, embodying a pivotal moment in India's history.

Iconic public buildings lit up across Delhi, including the Irwin Amphitheatre, now the National Stadium. The site, crucial to India's cultural memories, continues to be a centerpiece for national celebrations, preserving the legacy of unity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)