Celebrating Unity: Maharashtra's 76th Republic Day

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greeted citizens on the 76th Republic Day. The Governor unfurled the flag at Raj Bhavan while Fadnavis did so at his official residence. The state will commemorate the day with a parade at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:15 IST
Maharashtra commemorated its 76th Republic Day with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extending their heartfelt greetings to the citizens.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Fadnavis highlighted the essence of unity and democracy that fortifies the nation. The Governor took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at Raj Bhavan, while Fadnavis mirrored the patriotic gesture at his residence, 'Varsha.'

The celebrations are set to continue with a grand parade at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, promising a vivid display of the state's cultural and democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

