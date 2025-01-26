Celebrating Unity: Maharashtra's 76th Republic Day

Maharashtra commemorated its 76th Republic Day with Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extending their heartfelt greetings to the citizens.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Fadnavis highlighted the essence of unity and democracy that fortifies the nation. The Governor took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at Raj Bhavan, while Fadnavis mirrored the patriotic gesture at his residence, 'Varsha.'

The celebrations are set to continue with a grand parade at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, promising a vivid display of the state's cultural and democratic spirit.

