Drama and Reality: 'Borgen' Creator on Trump's Greenland Moves

Adam Price, the creator of 'Borgen', voices his challenges in maintaining fiction's edge as the real-world exploits of Donald Trump, specifically his interest in Greenland, unfold. Price finds the geopolitical maneuvering unprecedented and a stark reminder of the fluid boundary between fiction and reality.

In the world of fashion, Kim Jones, Dior's artistic director, opted for a minimalist approach in the winter 2025-2026 show. The stark presentation at Ecole Militaire in Paris showcased muted designs, emphasizing silhouette over embellishment, with models clad in all-black ensembles and slicked appearances.

On the cinematic front, Brazilians celebrated the historic Oscar nominations for 'I'm Still Here', co-produced by Walter Salles. The film earned acclaim with nominations across several categories. Simultaneously, 'The Investigation', a German series, seeks to educate younger audiences on Auschwitz, depicting harrowing accounts in a dramatic courtroom setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)