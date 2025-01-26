Left Menu

Drama and Reality: 'Borgen' Creator on Trump's Greenland Moves

The realm of entertainment sees an intersection with reality, as 'Borgen' creator Adam Price grapples with Trump's interest in Greenland. Meanwhile, Dior showcases minimalist designs, and Brazilians celebrate Oscar nominations for 'I'm Still Here'. 'The Investigation', a German film, aims to educate on Auschwitz's horrors.

Adam Price, the creator of 'Borgen', voices his challenges in maintaining fiction's edge as the real-world exploits of Donald Trump, specifically his interest in Greenland, unfold. Price finds the geopolitical maneuvering unprecedented and a stark reminder of the fluid boundary between fiction and reality.

In the world of fashion, Kim Jones, Dior's artistic director, opted for a minimalist approach in the winter 2025-2026 show. The stark presentation at Ecole Militaire in Paris showcased muted designs, emphasizing silhouette over embellishment, with models clad in all-black ensembles and slicked appearances.

On the cinematic front, Brazilians celebrated the historic Oscar nominations for 'I'm Still Here', co-produced by Walter Salles. The film earned acclaim with nominations across several categories. Simultaneously, 'The Investigation', a German series, seeks to educate younger audiences on Auschwitz, depicting harrowing accounts in a dramatic courtroom setting.

