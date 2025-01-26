Cultural Harmony Marks 76th Republic Day Parade

In a vibrant display of cultural unity, 300 artists adorned in colorful traditional attire participated in the 76th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. They marched rhythmically to the tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Acchha' on Sunday.

These artists showcased a range of musical instruments from different Indian regions, producing a melodious symphony that resonated along the Kartavya Path. The lively performance took place in the esteemed presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prababowo Subianto, who attended as the chief guest.

This grand procession included an array of traditional instruments such as the Shehnai, Nadaswaram, Dhol, and many others, highlighting India's diverse cultural heritage. The festivities also featured a magnificent display by Mi-17 1V helicopters, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, showering flower petals from above in the Dhwaj Formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)