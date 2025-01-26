Left Menu

Gujarat's Tableau: A Fusion of Heritage and Progress

Gujarat's Republic Day tableau presents its rich heritage and modern advancements. It features the historic Kirti Toran and the latest C-295 aircraft assembly. The tableau pays homage to tribal traditions, honors the Statue of Unity, and highlights advances in tourism, technology, and automobile manufacturing, emphasizing Gujarat's progressive journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:26 IST
Gujarat's Tableau: A Fusion of Heritage and Progress
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display blending tradition with modernity, Gujarat's tableau for the 76th Republic Day parade showcased the 12th-century Kirti Toran from Vadnagar alongside the cutting-edge C-295 aircraft assembly unit in Vadodara. This combination symbolizes the region's ongoing journey of progress.

This parade highlight included the UNESCO-listed Solanki-era Kirti Toran, adorned with Kutchhi clay-glazed artwork and Pithora paintings, reflecting the region's vibrant tribal culture. These elements also celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Mundaji.

Additionally, the tableau paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through the Statue of Unity and spotlighted Gujarat's modern strides in defense, technology, and tourism, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Events such as a Maniyara Raas performance added a touch of cultural fervor to the display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025