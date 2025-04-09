Left Menu

Tirupati-Katpadi Railway Expansion: Connecting Heritage and Economy

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the approval of a Rs 1,332-crore project to double the Tirupati–Katpadi railway line. This initiative is expected to connect sacred sites, enhance access to educational hubs, and boost local industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark development for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their approval of a Rs 1,332-crore investment aimed at doubling the Tirupati–Katpadi railway line.

According to Naidu, this transformative project will enhance connectivity to revered sites such as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, and Chandragiri Fort, while also improving access to key educational and medical centers like Vellore and Tirupati.

The initiative is set to play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of the electronics, cement, and steel industries in the region, providing a significant boost to the local agricultural economy and overall development of the southern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

