Tirupati-Katpadi Railway Expansion: Connecting Heritage and Economy
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the approval of a Rs 1,332-crore project to double the Tirupati–Katpadi railway line. This initiative is expected to connect sacred sites, enhance access to educational hubs, and boost local industries.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark development for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their approval of a Rs 1,332-crore investment aimed at doubling the Tirupati–Katpadi railway line.
According to Naidu, this transformative project will enhance connectivity to revered sites such as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, and Chandragiri Fort, while also improving access to key educational and medical centers like Vellore and Tirupati.
The initiative is set to play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of the electronics, cement, and steel industries in the region, providing a significant boost to the local agricultural economy and overall development of the southern state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Campaign: Bridging Communities Ahead of Eid
Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of Modi govt have tossed separatism out of J-K: Amit Shah.
Railway Modernization: Vijayawada Division Leads with Advanced Signalling System
Hurriyat Allies Abandon Separatism: Victory for Modi's Vision
BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative for Eid: A Gift for 32 Lakh Muslims