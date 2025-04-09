Tirupati-Katpadi Railway Expansion: Connecting Heritage and Economy

In a landmark development for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their approval of a Rs 1,332-crore investment aimed at doubling the Tirupati–Katpadi railway line.

According to Naidu, this transformative project will enhance connectivity to revered sites such as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Sri Kalahasti Shiva Temple, and Chandragiri Fort, while also improving access to key educational and medical centers like Vellore and Tirupati.

The initiative is set to play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of the electronics, cement, and steel industries in the region, providing a significant boost to the local agricultural economy and overall development of the southern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)