Punjab's Republic Day Tableau: A Symphony of Heritage and Tradition

The Republic-Day tableau of Punjab highlighted the state's rich cultural tapestry through its exquisite handicrafts, revered Sufi heritage, and vibrant musical traditions. Featuring Baba Sheikh Faridji, artistic inlay work, and agrarian motifs, the tableau captured Punjab's unique cultural and historical richness.

Updated: 26-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Republic-Day tableau of Punjab was a stunning portrayal of the state's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

It skillfully showcased Punjab's excellence in handicrafts and music, with an aesthetic design that featured the agrarian aspects of the region.

An homage to the revered Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Faridji added depth to this cultural tapestry.

