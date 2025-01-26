Eternal Tribute: Kharchi Puja and the Worship of 14 Deities
Tripura showcased its traditional Kharchi Puja, a festival honoring 14 deities. Displayed during Republic-Day, the tableau used bamboo art and modern technology. It included dancers, a bamboo temple, and a priest performing rituals to Mother Earth, blending traditional artistry with modern elements.
Tripura, a northeastern state, showcased its cultural heritage on Republic-Day through a tableau titled 'Eternal Tribute: Worship of 14 Deities.' The display highlighted the traditional Kharchi Puja festival, emphasizing themes of harmony and prosperity.
The tableau featured two distinct sections. The first utilized traditional bamboo artistry alongside modern technology, with a circular bamboo frame symbolizing progress. Dancers in traditional attire animated the tableau, offering a glimpse into the vibrant folk culture and art of the region.
The second segment showcased the main altar, a bamboo-and-cane temple housing 14 deities, adorned with symbolic ornaments and tribal architectural designs. A priest, performing rituals under a canopy-like structure, honored Mata Habu, or Mother Earth, amid a blend of traditional artistry and modern elements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
