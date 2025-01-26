Eternal Tribute: Kharchi Puja and the Worship of 14 Deities

Tripura, a northeastern state, showcased its cultural heritage on Republic-Day through a tableau titled 'Eternal Tribute: Worship of 14 Deities.' The display highlighted the traditional Kharchi Puja festival, emphasizing themes of harmony and prosperity.

The tableau featured two distinct sections. The first utilized traditional bamboo artistry alongside modern technology, with a circular bamboo frame symbolizing progress. Dancers in traditional attire animated the tableau, offering a glimpse into the vibrant folk culture and art of the region.

The second segment showcased the main altar, a bamboo-and-cane temple housing 14 deities, adorned with symbolic ornaments and tribal architectural designs. A priest, performing rituals under a canopy-like structure, honored Mata Habu, or Mother Earth, amid a blend of traditional artistry and modern elements.

