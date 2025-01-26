Republic Day Parade: A Spectacle of Pride and Unity

The Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path wrapped up with the resonating notes of the national anthem, as President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the esteemed chief guest, departed in a traditional horse-drawn buggy.

This year's parade was a vibrant depiction of India's rich cultural diversity and formidable military strength. President Murmu received an escort from the distinguished President's Bodyguard, the oldest regiment of the Indian Army.

In a momentous celebration of 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, hundreds of tricolour balloons were released. Sunday marked the platinum jubilee of the Constitution's enactment on January 26, 1950, adding special significance to this year's Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)