Republic Day Parade: A Spectacle of Pride and Unity
The Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path concluded with a grand display of cultural diversity and military might. President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the event as prominent figures. The festivities marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption.
The Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path wrapped up with the resonating notes of the national anthem, as President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the esteemed chief guest, departed in a traditional horse-drawn buggy.
This year's parade was a vibrant depiction of India's rich cultural diversity and formidable military strength. President Murmu received an escort from the distinguished President's Bodyguard, the oldest regiment of the Indian Army.
In a momentous celebration of 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution, hundreds of tricolour balloons were released. Sunday marked the platinum jubilee of the Constitution's enactment on January 26, 1950, adding special significance to this year's Republic Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
