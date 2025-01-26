Celebrating Culture and Unity: Kerala's Republic Day Reflections
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the cultural unity of Kerala during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. He praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's vision for the state's development, which aligns with India's dream of 'Viksit Bharat.' Governor Arlekar commended Padma Awardees and highlighted the importance of unity in progress.
- Country:
- India
Kerala celebrated its cultural unity during the 76th Republic Day, as highlighted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He emphasized the unifying bond that stretches across the state, mirroring the nation's culture.
In his address, the Governor praised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's vision for a developed Kerala, within the larger framework of India's 'Viksit Bharat' goal, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Governor Arlekar urged for unity among leaders to advance the state's achievements.
The Governor also commended Padma Awardees from Kerala, acknowledging their contributions and expressed hope for collaborative efforts among political leaders to drive further progress. The celebration included formal ceremonies such as the unfurling of the national flag and a parade salute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
