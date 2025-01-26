Vijay's Next Venture: 'Jana Nayagan' Promises High Voltage Drama

Top star Vijay, known for his dual roles as an actor and political leader, has unveiled the title of his latest cinematic project, 'Jana Nayagan'. The announcement came on Sunday, showcasing a poster where Vijay strikes a pose amidst a massive crowd, underscoring his connection with the common man.

The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker H Vinoth, noted for his work in 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' and other major Tamil films. This highly anticipated project will feature a star-studded lineup including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, 'Jana Nayagan' is rumored to be Vijay's last film before he potentially transitions full-time into public life, following the formation of his party last year and a major conference held in Vikravandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)