Left Menu

Vijay's Next Venture: 'Jana Nayagan' Promises High Voltage Drama

Actor Vijay, chief of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, announced his next film titled 'Jana Nayagan', depicting him in a democratic role. Directed by H Vinoth, the film features an ensemble cast and marks a potential turning point in Vijay's career as he may focus on public life thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:48 IST
Vijay's Next Venture: 'Jana Nayagan' Promises High Voltage Drama
  • Country:
  • India

Top star Vijay, known for his dual roles as an actor and political leader, has unveiled the title of his latest cinematic project, 'Jana Nayagan'. The announcement came on Sunday, showcasing a poster where Vijay strikes a pose amidst a massive crowd, underscoring his connection with the common man.

The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker H Vinoth, noted for his work in 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' and other major Tamil films. This highly anticipated project will feature a star-studded lineup including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, 'Jana Nayagan' is rumored to be Vijay's last film before he potentially transitions full-time into public life, following the formation of his party last year and a major conference held in Vikravandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025