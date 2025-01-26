Left Menu

Sky Force: A Soaring Success at the Box Office

The action drama film 'Sky Force', starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, earned Rs 42 crore in its first two days at the domestic box office. The movie, set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, details India's first airstrike and features a story of courage and mission.

The action-packed drama film, 'Sky Force', featuring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya, has impressively collected Rs 42 crore within just two days of its release, as confirmed by the production team on Sunday.

Described as the untold story of India's first and lethal airstrike, the film hit theaters across the nation on Friday, captivating audiences with its patriotic appeal just in time for Republic Day.

According to Maddock Films, the production company led by Dinesh Vijan, 'Sky Force' achieved an opening collection of Rs 15.30 crore and escalated to Rs 26.30 crore the following day. The film showcases a mission led by Kumar's character, KO Ahuja, to find his missing IAF comrade (Veer Pahariya) during the 1965 India-Pakistan War, also featuring stars like Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

