Anticipation Builds for Thrilling Return of 'The Family Man'

Fans are eagerly anticipating the third season of 'The Family Man', with actor Priyamani declaring it to be an unparalleled 'roller coaster ride'. The Amazon Prime series will see Manoj Bajpayee's character, Srikant, grappling with a national security threat while navigating family life challenges.

As Priyamani remarked excitedly during the G5A retrospective on Mani Ratnam, viewers can expect an exhilarating experience from the upcoming season. The show, penned by Suman Kumar along with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, has wrapped up filming and is slated for release this year.

Priyamani also reflected on her past work with director Mani Ratnam, expressing immense respect for his cinematic expertise and artistry. She's equally thrilled to join Tamil superstar Vijay's new project 'Jana Nayagan', together with co-stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

